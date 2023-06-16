Calif. Jury Finds Urologist Stole Penile Implant Trade Secrets

By Craig Clough (June 16, 2023, 11:32 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury found on Friday that a Houston-based urologist and others stole trademark secrets from rival Beverly Hills urologist Dr. James Elist related to a cosmetic penile implant, and also invalidated two patents that Elist alleged were based on his stolen secrets....

