Amazon Can't Nix Wash. Suit Over Teens' Chemical Suicide

By Rachel Riley (June 16, 2023, 11:01 PM EDT) -- A Washington state court judge has declined to throw out one of several suits Amazon is facing over the deaths of two teenagers who killed themselves by ingesting potent sodium nitrite they purchased on the e-commerce giant's website....

