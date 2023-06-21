DC Judge Hints Navarro Can Still Escape Contempt Charge

By Katie Buehler (June 21, 2023, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge on Wednesday denied former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro's latest bid to dismiss contempt of Congress charges alleging he defied a subpoena related to the investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, but indicated Navarro may still have a chance to duck part of the charges....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS