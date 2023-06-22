Unified Patent Court Advantages Leave US Trailing Behind

By Vincent Angwenyi, Roberto Dini and Mario Franzosi (June 22, 2023, 4:16 PM BST) -- The Unified Patent Court and Unitary Patent System, which launched on June 1, will benefit patent holders and add to Europe's attractiveness as a litigation venue. It will also have a broader impact on the global patent landscape....

