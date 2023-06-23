Managing Public Pension Plans During An Election Cycle

By Sonia Gioseffi, Derek Manners and Michael Murphy (June 23, 2023, 1:46 PM EDT) -- With the 2024 elections fast approaching, investment advisers must continue to be mindful of political contributions by their personnel if they manage or seek to manage public pension plan assets, among other compliance considerations.[1]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS