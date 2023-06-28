Ex-Regulator's Assets Freed On Bad Analysis, Ohio AG Holds

By Catherine Marfin (June 28, 2023, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The Ohio attorney general's office told the state's top court Wednesday that an appellate panel wrongfully unfroze property and assets belonging to a former state regulator connected to the FirstEnergy bribery scandal, arguing the panel's decision could set a dangerous precedent....

