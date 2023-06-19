LIV, PGA Formally Drop Legal Dispute Following Merger

By Bryan Koenig (June 19, 2023, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Saudi-backed LIV Golf Inc. and the PGA Tour Inc. formally moved to put their California federal court antitrust legal battle behind them a week and a half after the surprise announcement that they would be joining forces rather than continuing to duke it out in court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS