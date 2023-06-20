Consultant Rips Bedoya's 'Unforgivable' Stance In Meta Case

By Ben Kochman (June 20, 2023, 8:01 PM EDT) -- FTC Commissioner Alvaro Bedoya is facing heat from progressives over his May statement questioning whether the agency can bar Meta from profiting from its youngest users' data as it accuses the tech giant of breaching two privacy settlements, with one consultant claiming that the move was "unforgivable," newly revealed correspondence shows....

