Tribes Bring Lithium Mine Challenge To 9th Circ.

By Ali Sullivan (June 20, 2023, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Three Indigenous tribes are asking the Ninth Circuit to reverse a Nevada federal judge's refusal to halt construction on an open-pit lithium mine in northern Nevada, telling the appellate panel that the district court made numerous errors in allowing project work to move forward....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS