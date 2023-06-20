Blue Cross Still Defying Court Order, Michigan Tribe Alleges

By Crystal Owens (June 20, 2023, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A Native American tribe contends that after three years, four court orders and seven status conferences, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan should be held accountable for withholding more than 4,800 hospital claims totaling more than $30 million in the tribe's bid for reimbursement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS