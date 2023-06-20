UK's Russian Sanctions To Stay Until Ukraine Is Compensated

By Joel Poultney (June 20, 2023, 3:57 PM BST) -- U.K. sanctions against Russia will remain in place until Moscow compensates Ukraine for its invasion, under new measures tabled by the government on Tuesday that include the donation of some frozen assets for the reconstruction of the country....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS