Chancery Mulls 'Lesser Evil' For StoneMor Class Suit Lead

By Jeff Montgomery (June 20, 2023, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Acknowledging potential negatives on both sides, a Delaware vice chancellor on Tuesday delayed an immediate lead counsel choice for a stockholder suit seeking damages arising from funeral home and cemetery chain StoneMor Inc.'s $416 million take-private buyout by its private equity controller last year....

