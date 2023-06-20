Cosmetic Packaging Co. Sues Plastic Mold Makers For $28M

By Henrik Nilsson (June 20, 2023, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Cosmetic packager APG LLC on Monday hit two plastic molding companies with a $28 million suit over alleged faulty foam and lotion pump tools, saying the products "drastically fell short" of industry standards and came with several defects that rendered them useless....

