Justices Remand 'Toy Story 3' TM Fight To 9th Circ.

By Adam Lidgett (June 20, 2023, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday kicked back Disney's win in a trademark dispute with a stuffed-animal manufacturer over the "Toy Story 3" character Lotso, saying a circuit court needs to take another look at the case in light of the justices' decision earlier this month in Jack Daniel's trademark fight....

