Neptune Taking Coupons.com Parent Private In $430M Deal

By Al Barbarino (June 20, 2023, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Paul Weiss- and Ropes & Gray-led digital marketer Neptune Retail Solutions said Tuesday it will pay roughly $430 million for Paul Hastings LLP-guided Quotient Technology Inc., in a deal to take the Coupons.com parent company private. ...

