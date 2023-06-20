DeCurtis, Carnival Spar In Ch. 11 Over Software Contract

By Vince Sullivan (June 20, 2023, 3:06 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt software licensing firm DeCurtis Holdings LLC asked a Delaware court for permission to terminate its contract with Carnival Corp., saying the adversarial stance of the cruise line in the Chapter 11 case renders the deal worthless to the debtor....

