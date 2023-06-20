NY Gets Win In Tribal Suit Over Eel Fishing Regs

By Tom Lotshaw (June 20, 2023, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge ruled that New York State Department of Environmental Conservation regulations on eel harvests do not unlawfully infringe on the Unkechaug Indian Nation's fishing rights on reservation lands or customary fishing waters, as the tribe and its chief alleged....

