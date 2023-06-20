Disbarred Fla. Atty Fights Bar's 'Sham' Bid To Put Him In Jail

By Chart Riggall (June 20, 2023, 4:24 PM EDT) -- A Florida attorney facing a two-month jail sentence recommended by the state's bar counsel for his "ungovernable" behavior urged the state Supreme Court Monday to toss out his "sham" disciplinary case, saying he's been wrongly accused of continuing to practice law despite his license being revoked eight years ago....

