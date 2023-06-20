NJ Justices Refuse Atty Fee Rule Exception In Records Fight

By George Woolston (June 20, 2023, 7:19 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court declined to award fees to Gannett attorneys in the publishing company's fight to get access to a Monmouth County town's law enforcement internal affairs records, ruling Tuesday that a new exception to the long-standing rule where each party pays its own legal fees in civil litigation wasn't warranted....

