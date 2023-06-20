Minn. Panel Says Nationwide Must Cover Golf Cart Injury

By Jennifer Mandato (June 20, 2023, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Nationwide Insurance Co. must cover a man against a personal injury suit stemming from a golf cart accident, a Minnesota appeals court ruled Tuesday, finding that because its policy's motor vehicle exclusion doesn't apply, the policy is primary to the golf course's insurance....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS