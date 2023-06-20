NFL Plan Says Ex-Player Filed Disability Benefits Suit Too Late

By Patrick Hoff (June 20, 2023, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The NFL's disability benefits plan for players urged a Florida federal court to toss a former defensive end's suit claiming his benefits were shortchanged because his 2006 application was fraudulently edited, arguing the ex-player filed his complaint over a decade too late....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS