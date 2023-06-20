Ford Ignored Sex Harassment In Chicago, Ex-Worker Says

By Patrick Hoff (June 20, 2023, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A former Ford employee filed a lawsuit alleging that the automaker did nothing to address rampant sexual harassment at a Chicago plant and instead fired her for complaining, telling an Illinois federal court that decades of internal complaints and legal battles haven't prompted a real change from the company....

