Colo. High Court Closes Window For Old Sexual Abuse Claims

By Daniel Ducassi (June 20, 2023, 8:13 PM EDT) -- The Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down part of a 2021 state law that gave victims of childhood sexual abuse the ability to sue their abusers and the institutions that harbored them, finding it unconstitutional to allow decades-old abuse claims that were time-barred before the law took effect....

