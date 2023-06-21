Durham Defends Probe Of FBI During Capitol Hill Hearing

By Alison Knezevich (June 21, 2023, 4:57 PM EDT) -- During a hearing on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, former special counsel John Durham defended his review of the FBI's investigation into possible ties between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, as congressional Democrats criticized the amount of resources devoted to the prosecutor's inquiry....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS