Indian Potato Co. Says $4.4M Award Can't Be Enforced In NJ

By Joyce Hanson (June 20, 2023, 7:25 PM EDT) -- An Indian frozen potato company has asked a New Jersey federal court to refuse to enforce a nearly $4.4 million arbitral award to an Idaho-based potato agribusiness, saying Indian courts are deciding whether the underlying arbitration agreement is valid....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS