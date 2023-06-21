Pa. Title Co. Says $7M In Refinance Cash Went To Scammers

By David Minsky (June 21, 2023, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania judge ordered JPMorgan Chase Bank NA to freeze an account connected to a $7 million fraud involving a cashout refinance transaction in which scammers sent fake emails to the closing agent on a Pittsburgh-area office complex and instructed it to wire the money to an account they controlled....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS