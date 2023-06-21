Texas District Attys Want Abortion Ban Challenge Dismissed

By Lauren Castle (June 21, 2023, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Seven Texas prosecutors told a federal judge that an abortion-related enforcement challenge should be dismissed, arguing that a group of reproductive rights advocates doesn't have evidence to back up allegations that the attorneys plan to prosecute those who help women obtain out-of-state abortions....

