Tecnimont's Role In Italian Case Breached UK Anti-Suit Order

By Sophia Dourou (June 21, 2023, 5:36 PM BST) -- A London appeals court found Wednesday that an Italian industrial group violated an anti-suit injunction to block other proceedings amid disputes involving the Russian subsidiary of fertilizer producer EuroChem Group AG trying to claim €212 million ($232 million) in bonds....

