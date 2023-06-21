Apple Unlawfully Removed Union Flyers, NLRB Judge Says

By Beverly Banks (June 21, 2023, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Managers at an Apple retail store in Manhattan violated federal labor law by taking down pro-union flyers in the break room, a National Labor Relations Board judge found, saying the company also illegally questioned workers about their support for the union campaign at the retailer....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS