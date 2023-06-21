Yale Says Class Failed To Show ERISA Violations At Trial

By Patrick Hoff (June 21, 2023, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Yale University asked a Connecticut federal court Wednesday to end a class action alleging that mismanagement of its employee retirement plan cost participants millions of dollars in savings, arguing a jury hasn't seen any evidence that could lead it to reasonably believe the school made unwise investment decisions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS