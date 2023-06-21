Panel Says Med Mal Expert Ineligible To Testify About Nurses

By Y. Peter Kang (June 21, 2023, 9:21 PM EDT) -- A Georgia appeals court on Wednesday affirmed a trial court's disqualification of an expert witness in a suit accusing a hospital's nurses of failing to prevent a patient's internal bleeding which proved fatal, saying the plaintiffs' expert, a physician, was not qualified to opine on the standard of care for nurses....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS