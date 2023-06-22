Insurer Seeks To Split Merits, Class Discovery In TCPA Case

By Alexa Scherzinger (June 22, 2023, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action against Liberty Mutual alleging it violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act should have a bifurcated discovery process, the insurer told a Massachusetts federal court, arguing that focusing on the issue of consent before addressing class certification would avoid costly class discovery and potentially resolve the case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS