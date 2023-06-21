Sandoz Fights $39M Loss In Suit Over Eyelash Growth Serum

By Andrew Karpan (June 21, 2023, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Novartis' generic-drug making arm wants another shot at persuading a federal jury in Colorado to wipe out a patent covering a drug developed by researchers at Duke University to grow eyelashes, arguing that the Federal Circuit already directly rejected some of the evidence behind the jury's $39 million verdict in favor of AbbVie, which makes the drug used in the product, Latisse....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS