Illinois AG Must Turn Over Docs To Monsanto In PCB Fight

By Lauraann Wood (June 21, 2023, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul must provide Monsanto with documents from state agencies that were identified in the state's public nuisance suit accusing the company of knowingly contaminating natural resources while it manufactured highly toxic chemicals, a federal judge has said, even though those agencies are not party to the suit....

