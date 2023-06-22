FCC Faces Fresh GOP Attacks In Senate Nominee Hearing

By Christopher Cole (June 22, 2023, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Senate Republicans blasted the Federal Communications Commission during a confirmation hearing Thursday for purportedly trying to impose rate regulation on the internet and using a new anti-discrimination law to adopt sweeping rules the lawmakers said would benefit trial lawyers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS