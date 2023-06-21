Rail Lobby Seeks To Block Calif. Locomotive Emissions Rule

By Linda Chiem (June 21, 2023, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Railroad groups have asked a California federal court to block a newly adopted rule requiring railroads to transition to zero-emission locomotives over the next decade for all trains operating in the Golden State, saying it would impose immense compliance costs and significantly disrupt interstate commerce....

