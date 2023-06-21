Block, Friedman, Kaskela Tapped For Chancery StoneMor Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (June 21, 2023, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Block & Leviton LLP, Friedman Oster & Tejtel PLLC and Kaskela Law LLC have secured Chancery Court's nod to lead a class suit seeking damages arising from the funeral home and cemetery chain StoneMor Inc.'s $416 million take-private buyout by its private equity controller last year....

