Judge Hits Pause On Cert. Bid In Mich. Tax Delinquency Case

By Carolyn Muyskens (June 21, 2023, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has put off deciding whether to recertify a class of former property owners whose tax-delinquent properties were seized and sold by the county treasurer at a profit, saying a case at the Sixth Circuit could clarify whether certification is the best path forward....

