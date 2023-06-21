Calif. Judges Say Inmate Is Targeting Them With Fake Liens

By Daniel Ducassi (June 21, 2023, 4:01 PM EDT) -- A trio of California state judges have lodged a petition in Colorado state court in a bid to have tens of millions of dollars worth of liens filed by a jail inmate declared spurious, stating that their only connection to the purported lienholder is that they are presiding over his pending criminal cases....

