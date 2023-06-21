Investors Say Disbarred Atty's Debt Firm Owes Over $128M

By Daniel Connolly (June 21, 2023, 4:26 PM EDT) -- As an embattled California-based consumer debt firm works its way through bankruptcy proceedings and related investigations into potential fraud on its clients, the firm's leader is also fighting claims that he and colleagues conned investors out of well over $67.8 million with pie-in-the-sky promises of high returns....

