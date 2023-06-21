Booz Allen, Two Other Cos. Protest $60B VA IT Contract

By Daniel Wilson (June 21, 2023, 8:39 PM EDT) -- Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. and two other companies have protested the terms of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' $60.7 billion T4NG2 information technology contract, arguing that the point-scoring system used by the VA is unfair to certain bidders....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS