Latino Workers Win $600K Race Bias Verdict Against County

By Patrick Hoff (June 22, 2023, 2:43 PM EDT) -- A federal jury said a Washington county should pay three Latino public works employees a total of $600,000 because it failed to stop supervisors and other workers from making racist remarks, finding the local government violated federal and state civil rights laws....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS