Conn. Unfair Trade Practice Act At 50: More Nimble Than Ever

By Aaron Keller (June 21, 2023, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act, which is celebrating a milestone anniversary this year, broadly allows businesses and consumers to pursue private claims for losses caused by unfair competition and deceptive conduct, and many attorneys say recent opinions make the statute even more nimble today than when it became law 50 years ago....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS