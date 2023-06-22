Latham-Led Stone-Goff Partners Nabs $175M For 4th Fund

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (June 22, 2023, 12:46 PM EDT) -- New York-based private equity firm Stone-Goff Partners, advised by Latham & Watkins LLP, on Thursday announced the final closing of its fourth fund at $175 million, which will be used to target majority investments in founder-led companies that focus on business-to-business services where technology plays a key role....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS