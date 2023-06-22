Lozenge Buyers Push Back On P&G Bid To Toss False Ad Suit

By Mike Curley (June 22, 2023, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of throat-lozenge buyers urged a New York federal court on Thursday not to throw out their claims that Vicks-brand lemon and honey flavored throat drops made by The Procter & Gamble Co. misrepresent their effectiveness, saying reasonable consumers would be misled by references to "Max Strength" and "Fast Relief."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS