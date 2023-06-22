$425K PetSmart BIPA Deal Receives Illinois Judge's Initial OK

By Lauraann Wood (June 22, 2023, 7:48 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge gave his initial go-ahead Thursday to a nearly $425,000 biometric privacy settlement between PetSmart and a group of current and former warehouse workers, who say they were required to use a voice-tracking headset without first providing informed consent....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS