Ill. Workers Can't Contest Health Care Law Amendment

By Celeste Bott (June 22, 2023, 10:33 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel has held that state workers challenging COVID-19 vaccine mandates imposed by various Illinois agencies do not have standing to dispute an amendment that a trial court judge said only clarified an existing health care law, saying the law couldn't have injured the plaintiffs if it didn't "change their substantive rights and obligations."...

