NTSB's Ohio Derailment Hearing Scrutinizes Rail Regs

By Linda Chiem (June 23, 2023, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Shortened inspection times, longer trains and differing systems for alerting crew members to equipment defects are among the rail industry practices that came under intense scrutiny during a National Transportation Safety Board hearing on Friday examining the fiery Feb. 3 derailment of a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous materials in rural Ohio....

