Sterigenics Has To Face Joined Cancer Suits Plus Bellwethers

By Collin Krabbe (June 22, 2023, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Sterigenics, a maker of medical equipment sterilizers, must face joined cancer claims in three lawsuits apart from other bellwether cases because they all allege exposure to the same chemical from the same facility, causing people to get cancer, a Georgia appellate panel ruled this week....

