Board Won't Toss DOD's $151M Honeywell Clawback Claim

By Daniel Wilson (June 22, 2023, 6:55 PM EDT) -- The Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals has refused to block the Pentagon's effort to claw back $151.1 million in disputed cost claims from Honeywell International Inc., saying the company hadn't yet clearly shown that federal accounting standards allowed its cost allocations....

